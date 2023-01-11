Dr. Nikolas London, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikolas London, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikolas London, MD
Dr. Nikolas London, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. London works at
Dr. London's Office Locations
Retina Consultants San Diego9850 Genesee Ave Ste 360, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
bet my eyesight on his skill. 02/27/1948
About Dr. Nikolas London, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730418849
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Wills Eye Hosp
- California Pacific|California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
34 patients have reviewed Dr. London. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
