Dr. Nikolas London, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nikolas London, MD

Dr. Nikolas London, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. London works at Retina Consultants San Diego in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. London's Office Locations

    Retina Consultants San Diego
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 360, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Nikolas London, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730418849
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Wills Eye Hosp
    • California Pacific|California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus
    • METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikolas London, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. London has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. London works at Retina Consultants San Diego in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. London’s profile.

    Dr. London has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. London on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. London. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. London.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. London, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. London appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

