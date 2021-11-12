Dr. Hjelm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikolaus Hjelm, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikolaus Hjelm, MD
Dr. Nikolaus Hjelm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ.
Dr. Hjelm's Office Locations
Advocare ENT Specialty Care406 Lippincott Dr Ste F, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 435-9100
- Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hjelm is absolutely the best!! He’s kind, listens to your concerns, and you never feel rushed. He’s a true perfectionist!! My daughter and I have had a few procedures by him and were thrilled with the results. His staff is wonderful as well. We absolutely love him and you will too!!
About Dr. Nikolaus Hjelm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1942610761
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hjelm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hjelm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hjelm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hjelm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.