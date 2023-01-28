Overview of Dr. Nikolay Nikolov, MD

Dr. Nikolay Nikolov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Nikolov works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Burnsville, MN with other offices in Rosemount, MN and Bloomington, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.