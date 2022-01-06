Dr. Nikos Christopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikos Christopoulos, MD
Dr. Nikos Christopoulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Christopoulos works at
Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group1051 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 725-8640
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This guy was great.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Greek
- 1881708444
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School
- Gastroenterology
