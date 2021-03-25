Overview

Dr. Niku Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc.



Dr. Singh works at A Medical Advantage Healthcare Systems Associated in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.