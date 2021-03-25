Dr. Niku Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niku Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Niku Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
A Medical Advantage Healthcare Systems Associated214 W Colorado Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 943-9431
- 2 8357 Greensboro Dr Ste B, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions
-
3
Tysons Psychiatry8200 Greensboro Dr Ste 120, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 782-4588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh is the best psychiatrist I’ve seen. He listens and has provided information on physiology for me to gain understanding. It’s been a hard road, and he’s been right there with his knowledge, compassion, and humor. Truly a great doctor.
About Dr. Niku Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1558374595
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.