Dr. Vaishnav has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikunj Vaishnav, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikunj Vaishnav, MD
Dr. Nikunj Vaishnav, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Vaishnav's Office Locations
Nikunj P Vaishnav MD15040 S Ravinia Ave Ste 40, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 460-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There is absolutely no one better than Dr Vaishnav. She spends the time with you and actually listens to what you say. I love her!
About Dr. Nikunj Vaishnav, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780613877
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaishnav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaishnav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaishnav speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaishnav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaishnav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaishnav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaishnav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.