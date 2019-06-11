Dr. Nikunjkumar Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikunjkumar Modi, MD
Dr. Nikunjkumar Modi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bennettsville, SC.
South Carolina Dept of Mental Health Accounting Office1035 CHERAW ST, Bennettsville, SC 29512 Directions (843) 454-0442
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Would like to personally thank Dr. Modi for his professionalism, his dedication and evident caring for the patient who I've been their caregiver for over six years. Dr. Modi has worked with this individual over the years and have been there whenever needed. His directness yet loving manner has helped this person thru many episodes of which others could not. Recommendations are ten-fold to any and all as he is truly respected by many, dedicated, and admired in his profession of Psychiatry. Thank you Dr. Modi.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003131343
- Psychiatry
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
