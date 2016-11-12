Dr. Nila Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nila Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nila Patel, MD
Dr. Nila Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Patel Nila MD Office3768 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-2633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel has been my sons' pediatrician.they are now 34 and 24 years old. I was so pleased with her that we made her become my granddaughter's pediatrician and she will be for my new granddaughter on the way. Dr. Patel is compassionate and is very concerned. She is also a grandmother so who would trust anyone else? I highly recommend her professionalism. There is never a crowd in the office or a long wait and sometimes you can just call and go right there to her office.
About Dr. Nila Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1255391207
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.