Overview

Dr. Nilamkumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Knoxville Comprehensive Heart Failure in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.