Dr. Nilamkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilamkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilamkumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
-
2
Tennova Healthcare-physicians Regional Medical Center900 E Oak Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 525-6688
-
3
Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
-
4
East Tennessee Heart Consultants PC162 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 470-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I chose Dr.Patel based upon an article in which he stated atrial abalation did well if done early. My previous doctor allowed me to get afib, some damage to my heart by ignoring my complaints about elevated blood pressure at night, for a year, as did my previous primary. My new primary sent me for sleep apnea assessment , was treated., and after Dr. Patel tried several antirhymatics unsuccessfully due to my sensitivities , he did an abalation last year which was successful. I trust him.
About Dr. Nilamkumar Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376664672
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.