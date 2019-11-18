Overview

Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Karikaran works at MUSC Transplant Surgery in Charleston, SC with other offices in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.