Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Karikaran works at
Locations
Medical University of South Carolina96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-7895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Headache and Neurological care Center2138 Scenic Hwy N Ste E, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 395-3289
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring and takes her time with my son who is her patient. My son is a brain tumor survivor who has several neurologist until we found this great doctor.
About Dr. Nilanee Karikaran, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1114008927
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
- North Shore University Hosp/NYU Sch of Med
- Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
- University Of Jaffna,Faculty Of Medicine
