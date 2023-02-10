Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD
Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Bose works at
Dr. Bose's Office Locations
-
1
Lonestar Rheumatology11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 355, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 903-2813Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
First, let me say I do not do these surveys but because I know firsthand the need for a good Rheumatologist. I have had RA since I was 18 months old. Was in remission for most of my life until about 12 years ago. By all the labs I'm again in remission but have extensive damage in my body. I will not bore you with all my issues and surgeries! This is about Dr. Bose. I've been her patient for years following her to this location. She is at the top of my health care team so her ability to get to know each patient is vital. Dr. Bose knows everything about me. We with RA are affected in different ways. We also could use a cheerleader! Dr. Bose is easy to listen and great at understanding always striving to give her patient the very best of care including physical, mental, and emotional. I hope you've read this far. It took me 5 Rheumatologists to get to Dr. Bose. She's invested in me and I'm invested in her with my full faith and trust. With this comment, I hooe this rating helps!
About Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1215142500
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Coundation Ohio
- University of Oklahoma, College of Medicine, Tulsa
- William Beaumont Hospital-Internal Medicine
- Calcutta Medical College Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bose has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bose speaks Bengali and Hindi.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.
