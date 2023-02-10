Overview of Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD

Dr. Nilanjana Bose, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Bose works at Lonestar Rheumatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.