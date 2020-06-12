Overview of Dr. Nilanjana Kothari, MD

Dr. Nilanjana Kothari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.



Dr. Kothari works at ASSOCIATED INTERNISTS OF AHWATUKEE in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun Lakes, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.