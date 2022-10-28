Dr. Nilay Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilay Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilay Desai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rocky Mount, NC.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Boice-willis Clinic PA901 N Winstead Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 937-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Regional Medical Center
- Nash General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
Dr. Desai has always been very professional and extremely knowledgeable in my treatment plan. I am grateful he is thorough and cares about your health.
About Dr. Nilay Desai, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1336157122
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.