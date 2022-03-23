Overview of Dr. Nilay Gandhi, MD

Dr. Nilay Gandhi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Potomac Urology Center in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.