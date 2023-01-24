Overview

Dr. Nilay Kavathia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Kavathia works at Arizona Digestive Health in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.