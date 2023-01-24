Dr. Nilay Kavathia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavathia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilay Kavathia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Arizona Digestive Health603 W Baseline Rd Ste 200, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 461-1088
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I drive several hours to see him for my appointments. Would never switch. Debbie is also the best
About Dr. Nilay Kavathia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kavathia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavathia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavathia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavathia has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavathia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kavathia speaks Gujarati.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavathia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavathia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavathia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavathia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.