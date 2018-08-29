Overview

Dr. Nilay Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Patel works at Aiken Family Dentistry in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.