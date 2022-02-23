Overview of Dr. Nilaya Bhawsar, DO

Dr. Nilaya Bhawsar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Bhawsar works at Summit Health Neurology Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.