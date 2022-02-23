Dr. Bhawsar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilaya Bhawsar, DO
Overview of Dr. Nilaya Bhawsar, DO
Dr. Nilaya Bhawsar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Bhawsar's Office Locations
Respiratory Disease Associates P A123 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 743-9555
Neurological Consultants PA230 Sherman Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 743-9555
Neurological Consultants PA1100 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 777-9212
Neurological Consultants PA181 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 235-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhawsar is an excellent doctor. He’s personable, a good listener and really cares about improving your health. I consider myself very lucky to be his patient.
About Dr. Nilaya Bhawsar, DO
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1265507461
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital/Lij
- North Shore University Hospital-Manhasset (New York)
- Atlantic City Medical Center (New Jersey)
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
