Overview of Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD

Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Moreno-Ruiz works at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center in San Jose, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.