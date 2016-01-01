See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD

Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Moreno-Ruiz works at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center in San Jose, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moreno-Ruiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center
    250 Hospital Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 820-1293
  2. 2
    OB/GYN Associates of Santa Cruz
    1779 Dominican Way # B, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 479-4966
  3. 3
    Washington Hospital Ctr OBGYN
    106 Irving St NW Ste 4700N, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-7479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619950953
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nilda Moreno-Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno-Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreno-Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreno-Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno-Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno-Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno-Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno-Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

