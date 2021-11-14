Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS
Overview
Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Temple Dental Sch and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Nicolo works at
Locations
Jefferson Dental Associates834 Chestnut St Ste 415, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Going to the dentist was one of my biggest fears This fear of the dentist caused me to have major problems such as pain Cavities discoloration and many other issues related to me neglecting the health of my teeth. I definitely needed some major work done on my teeth. I just couldn’t let another day go by without doing something. I wanted to smile again with confidence not shame. I went online, searched and searched until I came across Jefferson dental associates after reading all about the doctors at Jefferson dental The Doctor that stood out to me the most was Dr. Nicolo he is without a doubt the best dentist That I have ever been to. He’s Kind, considerate, understanding and very passionate when it comes to his patients and his work. Dr. Nicolo and his wonderful assistant made me feel very relaxed Helping me to set aside nervousness fear and anxiety I honestly can’t stop smiling ?? My confidence is back .
About Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1710948500
Education & Certifications
- West Jersey Hosp North Div
- Temple Dental Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicolo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicolo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicolo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicolo.
