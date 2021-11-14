See All General Dentists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS

Dentistry
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Temple Dental Sch and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Nicolo works at Jefferson Dental Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Dental Associates
    834 Chestnut St Ste 415, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biocon Dental Implants
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Biocon Dental Implants
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biocon Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Guardian
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nicolo?

    Nov 14, 2021
    Going to the dentist was one of my biggest fears This fear of the dentist caused me to have major problems such as pain Cavities discoloration and many other issues related to me neglecting the health of my teeth. I definitely needed some major work done on my teeth. I just couldn’t let another day go by without doing something. I wanted to smile again with confidence not shame. I went online, searched and searched until I came across Jefferson dental associates after reading all about the doctors at Jefferson dental The Doctor that stood out to me the most was Dr. Nicolo he is without a doubt the best dentist That I have ever been to. He’s Kind, considerate, understanding and very passionate when it comes to his patients and his work. Dr. Nicolo and his wonderful assistant made me feel very relaxed Helping me to set aside nervousness fear and anxiety I honestly can’t stop smiling ?? My confidence is back .
    Ida Eason — Nov 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nicolo to family and friends

    Dr. Nicolo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nicolo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS.

    About Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710948500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Jersey Hosp North Div
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple Dental Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicolo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicolo works at Jefferson Dental Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nicolo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Niles Nicolo, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.