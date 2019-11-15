Dr. Niles Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niles Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
Fort Wayne Orthopedics LLC1316 E 7th St Ste 2, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 436-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I had bilateral carpal tunnel and Dr. Schwartz did a great job with diagnosis and both surgeries. His staff and the hospital staff were very professional.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336197680
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
