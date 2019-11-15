Overview of Dr. Niles Schwartz, MD

Dr. Niles Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview DeKalb Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.