Dr. Niles Utlaut, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (16)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Niles Utlaut, MD

Dr. Niles Utlaut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Utlaut works at Mohammad Karbassi M.d. P.c. in Boulder, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Utlaut's Office Locations

    Mohammad Karbassi M.d. P.c.
    1155 Alpine Ave Ste 270, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-5033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Excellent, friendly, helpful, thorough, and altogether positive experience. If all medical doctors were as good as Dr. Utlaut the American medical system would have something to be proud of.
    About Dr. Niles Utlaut, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639233919
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Utlaut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Utlaut accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Utlaut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Utlaut works at Mohammad Karbassi M.d. P.c. in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Utlaut’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Utlaut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utlaut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utlaut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utlaut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

