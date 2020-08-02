Dr. Nilesh Gokal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gokal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilesh Gokal, MD
Overview
Dr. Nilesh Gokal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Locations
- 1 2716 N Tenaya Way Fl 1, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-8600
-
2
Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 352-2760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 4475 S Eastern Ave Ste 14006, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 737-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Culinary Health Fund
Ratings & Reviews
On 21 July 2020 am I arrived by ambulance at St Rose at Eastern and Saint Rose...i remember seeing Dr. Gokal kind of vaguely as he evaluated me quickly and accurately. I was rushed into a room. That Dr. was sent to me and I deeply appreciate his expert assessment of me and all his great treatment provided under his hand. The nurses and attending staff were above and beyond the call of duty , dedication ,professionalism and compassion. They are the true Heroes and Angels of Mercy.. On 30 July I walked out of St Rose to meet my family. They saved my life and am forever great full to them all. I realize the risk they take every day day and must be quite mentally stressful upon them, dealing with this world pandemic. My 20 yr of Military Service pale in comparison to their service. I salute you all for you do and God Bless America. Sincerely Michael R Fridy
About Dr. Nilesh Gokal, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164653432
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic Health Sstems- Mt Sinai
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
