Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD

Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Kotecha works at Texas Institute for Spine Care in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Beaumont, TX, Houston, TX, San Antonio, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kotecha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Institute For Spine Care Satellite Location
    4301 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 600-1616
  2. 2
    Texas Institute For Spne Care Satellite Location
    740 Hospital Dr Ste 280, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 600-1616
  3. 3
    Texas Institute For Spine Care
    2020 N Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 600-1616
  4. 4
    Texas Institute For Spine Care Satellite Location
    6851 Citizens Pkwy Ste 225, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 600-1616
  5. 5
    Texas Institute For Spine Care Satellite Location
    25440 Interstate 45 Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 600-1616
  6. 6
    Texas Institute for Spine Care
    950 Threadneedle St Ste 295, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 784-0420

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 13, 2018
    When I met with Dr. Kotecha I was on crutches, after my meeting with him I had a full explanation of my diagnosis and was on to a plan and recovery. He did not hesitate to move me into surgery. I regained full functionality of my left leg as before the injury. I would whole heartedly trust him with those I care about. He is truly amazing at what he does. He was a blessing to me. I am forever grateful for him. His staff was friendly and just as easy to talk to as is Dr. Katecha
    George Thomas in Houston, TX — Jul 13, 2018
    About Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Gujarati
    Education & Certifications

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University of Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotecha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotecha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotecha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotecha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotecha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

