Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD
Overview of Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD
Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Kotecha works at
Dr. Kotecha's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Institute For Spine Care Satellite Location4301 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (844) 600-1616
-
2
Texas Institute For Spne Care Satellite Location740 Hospital Dr Ste 280, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (844) 600-1616
-
3
Texas Institute For Spine Care2020 N Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (844) 600-1616
-
4
Texas Institute For Spine Care Satellite Location6851 Citizens Pkwy Ste 225, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (844) 600-1616
-
5
Texas Institute For Spine Care Satellite Location25440 Interstate 45 Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77386 Directions (844) 600-1616
-
6
Texas Institute for Spine Care950 Threadneedle St Ste 295, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (281) 784-0420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I met with Dr. Kotecha I was on crutches, after my meeting with him I had a full explanation of my diagnosis and was on to a plan and recovery. He did not hesitate to move me into surgery. I regained full functionality of my left leg as before the injury. I would whole heartedly trust him with those I care about. He is truly amazing at what he does. He was a blessing to me. I am forever grateful for him. His staff was friendly and just as easy to talk to as is Dr. Katecha
About Dr. Nilesh Kotecha, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1831103720
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Houston
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kotecha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotecha accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kotecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kotecha works at
Dr. Kotecha speaks Gujarati.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotecha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotecha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotecha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.