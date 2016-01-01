Overview

Dr. Nilesh Lodhia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lodhia works at Medical Univ Sth Crln Srgry Dpt in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.