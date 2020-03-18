See All Gastroenterologists in Setauket, NY
Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (110)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Setauket, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Digestive Disease Care in Setauket, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY, Hicksville, NY, New Hyde Park, NY and Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Adam Moskowitz, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Care
    235 N Belle Mead Ave, Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 934-0500
  2. 2
    Digestive Disease Care PC
    10440 Queens Blvd Ste 1F, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 344-6536
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Digestive Disease Care
    380 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 934-0500
  4. 4
    Digestive Disease Care PC
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste M200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 204-4242
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Digestive Disease Care
    11014 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 805-1499
  6. 6
    Forest Hills
    6860 Austin St Ste 303, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 480-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Heartburn
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Heartburn

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?

    Mar 18, 2020
    very thourough
    Alford B. — Mar 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mehta to family and friends

    Dr. Mehta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mehta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD.

    About Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Korean, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649436163
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Upstate Med Ctr SUNY-Syracuse
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Univ Harlem Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, Harlem Hospital Center, New York, NY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mehta speaks Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Korean, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.