Overview

Dr. Nilesh Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Setauket, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Digestive Disease Care in Setauket, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY, Hicksville, NY, New Hyde Park, NY and Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.