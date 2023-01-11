Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD
Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Edison Metuchen Orthopedic Grp10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Patel was so nice and extremely thorough. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs an orthopedic.
About Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1649327826
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.