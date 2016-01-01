Overview of Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD

Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Patel works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Dehydration and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.