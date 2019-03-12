Dr. Nilesh Patil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilesh Patil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nilesh Patil, MD
Dr. Nilesh Patil, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Chester, OH.
Dr. Patil works at
Dr. Patil's Office Locations
UC Physicians Office North7690 Discovery Dr Unit 2300, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patil thru his proficiency with the DaVinci Robotics was able to remove a renal cell carcinoma that was threatening to invade into the Renal artery with minimal kidney loss. He is an excellent surgeon. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Nilesh Patil, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patil works at
Dr. Patil has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.