Dr. Nilesh Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Nilesh Shah, MD
Dr. Nilesh Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
ENT Associates at UW Medical Center - Northwest1536 N 115th St Ste 340, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am 77, with a long history of sinus issues since I was 30. Through the years I have had many ENT doctors and Dr Shah is the absolute finest ENT doctor I have ever had. He is caring. He listens. He tries so hard to help me with my sinus issues. I deeply appreciate his excellent medical care. Ruth Johnson
About Dr. Nilesh Shah, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1366590820
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- St. Vincent's Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
