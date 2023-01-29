Dr. Nilesh Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilesh Shukla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilesh Shukla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Shukla works at
Locations
1
Pulmonary Medicine Associates P.A.1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 652-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend DR.Shukla . He knows what he is doing . Very knowledgeable and even if you don’t understand what’s going on he will take the time and make drawings of the digestive system until you get the message . He is a very positive person . He will call you on your personal phone to see how are you doing , Not Twice more than twice . I appreciate everything he have done for me regarding my digestive system . He is always concern . The respect I have for this Doctor is beyond . God Bless him always for his dedication . Thank you Doc ! YC
About Dr. Nilesh Shukla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710058334
Education & Certifications
- NY University MC
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophageal Ulcer, and more.
Dr. Shukla speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.