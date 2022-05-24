Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilesh Vyas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nilesh Vyas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
Neuroscience Department3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 970-2670
Inova Medical Group - Neurosurgery8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-2670
Robert Lafsky MD PC44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 226, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 472-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Vyas and his team helped me through a trying time. I was diagnosed with a brain tumor and in surgery within 3 days. He was confident in his ability which allowed me to gather the strength and perseverance to make it through. My family and I are forever thankful.
- University of Miami Health System
- Washington University In St. Louis School Of Medicine
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.