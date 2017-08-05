Dr. Giray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilgun Giray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nilgun Giray, MD
Dr. Nilgun Giray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Istanbul Instanbul Fa.
Dr. Giray works at
Dr. Giray's Office Locations
Loop Central4888 Loop Central Dr Ste 510, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 346-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate, knowledgeable, will not give up
About Dr. Nilgun Giray, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588740047
Education & Certifications
- University Of Istanbul Instanbul Fa
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giray accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giray.
