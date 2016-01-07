Overview of Dr. Nilima Shukla, MD

Dr. Nilima Shukla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland.



Dr. Shukla works at Psychiatric Services of Carolinas PC in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.