Dr. Nilima Shukla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nilima Shukla, MD
Dr. Nilima Shukla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla's Office Locations
Psychiatric Services of Carolinas PC1530 Union Rd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 867-6188
Phoenix Recovery Center2505 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 854-4196
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly reccomend Dr.N. Shukla to anyone
About Dr. Nilima Shukla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922189877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
