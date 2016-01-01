Dr. Nilly Shechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilly Shechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nilly Shechter, MD
Dr. Nilly Shechter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Shechter works at
Dr. Shechter's Office Locations
-
1
Office6222 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5161Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Nilly Shechter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1023495314
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shechter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shechter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shechter works at
Dr. Shechter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.