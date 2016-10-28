Dr. Niloofar Farmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niloofar Farmani, MD
Overview of Dr. Niloofar Farmani, MD
Dr. Niloofar Farmani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmani's Office Locations
- 1 18530 Hatteras St Unit 213, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (855) 634-5748
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farmani is amazing. She listens thoroughly to concerns and spends all of the time needed with the patient. She was the first doctor in years to genuinely care about finding a diagnosis and offered viable options for recovery. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Niloofar Farmani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205087079
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farmani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmani.
