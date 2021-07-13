See All Ophthalmologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (17)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD

Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. Ziai works at Virginia Eye Center, P.C. in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ziai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Eye Center, P.c.
    19441 Golf Vista Plz Ste 120210, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 13, 2021
    My wife and I feel fortunate to have Dr. Ziai as our opthamologist. She is knowledgeable, caring and when referrals are required they have proven to be of the highest caliber.
    Roger Lowen — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD
    About Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528029261
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziai works at Virginia Eye Center, P.C. in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ziai’s profile.

    Dr. Ziai has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

