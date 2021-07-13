Dr. Ziai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD
Overview of Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD
Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Ziai works at
Dr. Ziai's Office Locations
Virginia Eye Center, P.c.19441 Golf Vista Plz Ste 120210, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I feel fortunate to have Dr. Ziai as our opthamologist. She is knowledgeable, caring and when referrals are required they have proven to be of the highest caliber.
About Dr. Niloofar Ziai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziai has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.