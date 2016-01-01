Overview

Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Samadder works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.