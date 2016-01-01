See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Samadder works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Function Test
Wireless pH Testing
pH Probe
Liver Function Test
Wireless pH Testing
pH Probe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Samadder?

    Photo: Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Samadder to family and friends

    Dr. Samadder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Samadder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD.

    About Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245432293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samadder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samadder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samadder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samadder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samadder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samadder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.