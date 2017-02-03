See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD

Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    M Umar Burney MD
    1301 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-8111
  2. 2
    Lakewood Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Rock
    810 E Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 140, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 341-5676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center
  • White Rock Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1851577308
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas in Rockwall, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.