Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.