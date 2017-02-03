Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD
Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.
M Umar Burney MD1301 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-8111
Lakewood Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Rock810 E Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 140, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 341-5676
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- White Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Patel fixed my bicep that was ruptured. He did a great job. I would highly recommend Dr. Patel. Great service, Great doctor.
About Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1851577308
- University of Washington
- Emory University
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
