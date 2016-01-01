Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiklund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD
Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Wiklund works at
Dr. Wiklund's Office Locations
The Mount Sinai Faculty Practice5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972094290
Education & Certifications
- KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
