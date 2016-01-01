See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD

Urology
New York, NY
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD

Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Wiklund works at Physician Office in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiklund's Office Locations

    The Mount Sinai Faculty Practice
    5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Removal
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD

    • Urology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972094290
    Education & Certifications

    • KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiklund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiklund works at Physician Office in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wiklund’s profile.

    Dr. Wiklund has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiklund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiklund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiklund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

