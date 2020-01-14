Overview of Dr. Nilsa Sanchez, MD

Dr. Nilsa Sanchez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.



Dr. Sanchez works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.