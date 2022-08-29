Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO
Overview of Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO
Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Fernando's Office Locations
Rehabilitation Medical Group PA100 W Gore St Ste 500, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-8707
Altamonte Springs683 Douglas Ave # 101, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 478-1510
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
Dr. Fernando is a consummate professional, she is a friendly and warm person and immediately puts you at ease. Dr. Fernando listens intently and repeats back what you’re saying…a good way to make sure everyone’s staying on the same page. She gave me the proper prescriptions that help me a lot, but also keeps me up to date on any new developments in her field that may possibly benefit me further. Her NP, Daniel is also absolutely first-rate, and with the helpful and friendly office staff, it’s a great team. I’m a doctor as well and I think I know what constitutes “Good Doctoring”. Dr. Fernando and her team are it.
About Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194846394
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.
