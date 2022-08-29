See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO

Pain Medicine
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO

Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Fernando works at Central Florida Pain Relief Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernando's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Medical Group PA
    100 W Gore St Ste 500, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 649-8707
  2. 2
    Altamonte Springs
    683 Douglas Ave # 101, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 478-1510

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Migraine
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 29, 2022
    Dr. Fernando is a consummate professional, she is a friendly and warm person and immediately puts you at ease. Dr. Fernando listens intently and repeats back what you’re saying…a good way to make sure everyone’s staying on the same page. She gave me the proper prescriptions that help me a lot, but also keeps me up to date on any new developments in her field that may possibly benefit me further. Her NP, Daniel is also absolutely first-rate, and with the helpful and friendly office staff, it’s a great team. I’m a doctor as well and I think I know what constitutes “Good Doctoring”. Dr. Fernando and her team are it.
    John Sloane — Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194846394
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nilusha Fernando, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

