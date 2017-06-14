See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in South Miami, FL
Dr. Nilza Kallos, MD

Nuclear Medicine
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nilza Kallos, MD

Dr. Nilza Kallos, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Kallos works at Breast Health Center in South Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kallos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Health Center
    6280 Sunset Dr Ste 603, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-2223
  2. 2
    Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-0695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2017
    I am a breast cancer patient,and go every year for my mammogram is a nightmare, but here the environment is so nice and calm, and the doctors take the time to explain and they listen to me. I love this place and the doctors
    Edith in Miami, FL — Jun 14, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Nilza Kallos, MD
    About Dr. Nilza Kallos, MD

    • Nuclear Medicine
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659451227
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kallos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kallos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

