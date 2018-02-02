See All Ophthalmologists in Downey, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (62)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD

Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their residency with SUNY-Upstate Med Ctr

Dr. Abbassi works at Atlantis Eyecare in Downey, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA, Long Beach, CA and Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abbassi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Talbert Medical Group
    8311 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 622-8700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Atlantis Eyecare
    7677 Center Ave Ste 301, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 901-2007
  3. 3
    Atlantis Eyecare
    5991 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 938-9945
  4. 4
    Macular Retinal Vitreal Associates
    1025 N Brand Blvd Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 583-9933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD.

    About Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851619407
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY-Upstate Med Ctr
    Internship
    • United Health Services, Johnson City, New York
    Undergraduate School
    • University CA Irvine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
