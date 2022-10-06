Overview

Dr. Nima Aghili, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital, Rose Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Aghili works at Colorado Heart & Vascular in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.