Dr. Nima Fahimian, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nima Fahimian, MD

Dr. Nima Fahimian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Fahimian works at Stronger Relationships Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahimian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stronger Relationships Inc.
    12381 Wilshire Blvd Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 257-8292

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Comorbidity Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Residual ADHD Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nima Fahimian, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437100278
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Adult Psychiatry, UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute, UCLA School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California (Los Angeles)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nima Fahimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahimian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahimian works at Stronger Relationships Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fahimian’s profile.

    Dr. Fahimian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahimian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.