Overview of Dr. Nima Grissom, MD

Dr. Nima Grissom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Grissom works at Sutter Pacific Breast Care Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.