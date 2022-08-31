Overview

Dr. Nima Maghami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Maghami works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Laparotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.