Dr. Nima Maghami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nima Maghami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Maghami works at
Locations
Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maghami was genuinely concerned about my father’s condition. He took the time to investigate what the problem was and coordinated with others in the treatment team, making sure that my father received the safest treatment approach. My family felt that he listened to our concerns and took the time to patiently explain procedures and rationales to us. I would recommend him for any complicated cases and I applaud him for his excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Nima Maghami, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275823460
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maghami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maghami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maghami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maghami works at
Dr. Maghami has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Laparotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maghami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maghami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maghami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maghami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maghami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.