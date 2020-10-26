Dr. Nima Mehran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nima Mehran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nima Mehran, MD
Dr. Nima Mehran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Mehran's Office Locations
Kfh Ambulatory Surgical Center Lab4760 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (800) 954-8000
360 Psychiatry4867 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nima performed ACL surgery on me (32 year old male) using a quad graft and did an AMAZING job. He helped me decide between patellar, quad, and cadaver...and we definitely made the right choice for me. He's straightforward, honest, and takes great care of you. I'm currently 10 weeks post-surgery and am way ahead of schedule on my recovery, largely in part to Dr. Nima's steady hands. I knew I was in good hands before my surgery when he was discussing his tenure as part of the Laker's staff. 8 week post-surgery, I had a cross country move, and he went above and beyond to take care of me even though I was leaving his coverage area. If you're getting an ACL surgery in SoCal...Dr. Nima is your guy.
About Dr. Nima Mehran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1902126022
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Henry Ford Health Syst
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Chicago Medical School
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehran accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehran speaks Persian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehran.
