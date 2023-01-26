See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Nima Salari, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (216)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nima Salari, MD

Dr. Nima Salari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Salari works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Health Associates LLC
    1635 E Myrtle Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 944-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Desert Institute for Spine Care
    3487 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 944-2900
  3. 3
    Scottsdale location
    8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 944-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • OASIS Hospital
  • The Core Institute Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 216 ratings
    Patient Ratings (216)
    5 Star
    (208)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I am in process of preparing for surgery. Dr Salari was very patient and listened to my concerns, and explained several different possibilities and the pro's and con's of each. Then left it up to me to decide on which route to take. Good listener, explains very well the various proceedures. I've had several major surgeries in the past by surgeons who are very highly rated in thier field and I feel that Dr. Salari will rate right up there with those Surgeons. I actually am looking forward to my upcoming surgery and am confident it will be successful. If not, I will be sure to make another Review.
    Craig — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Nima Salari, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1598967911
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
