Dr. Nima Salari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nima Salari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.
1
Arizona Health Associates LLC1635 E Myrtle Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Desert Institute for Spine Care3487 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (602) 944-2900
3
Scottsdale location8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 944-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I am in process of preparing for surgery. Dr Salari was very patient and listened to my concerns, and explained several different possibilities and the pro's and con's of each. Then left it up to me to decide on which route to take. Good listener, explains very well the various proceedures. I've had several major surgeries in the past by surgeons who are very highly rated in thier field and I feel that Dr. Salari will rate right up there with those Surgeons. I actually am looking forward to my upcoming surgery and am confident it will be successful. If not, I will be sure to make another Review.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
- 1598967911
- Stanford
- Johns Hopkins
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
- Orthopedic Surgery
