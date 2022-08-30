Dr. Khatri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimesh Khatri, MD
Overview
Dr. Nimesh Khatri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD.
Dr. Khatri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medstar Med Grp Southern Calvert Medical Arts Ctr130 Hospital Rd Ste 300, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Directions (410) 535-4333
-
2
Medstar Shah Medical Group Waldorf12070 Old Line Ctr Ste 100, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 705-7870
-
3
Medstar Medical Group - Southern Maryland LLC10 Saint Patricks Dr, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 373-7900
-
4
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-2937Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatri?
Took the time to explain things above and beyond and answered any questions after
About Dr. Nimesh Khatri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1477709624
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatri works at
Dr. Khatri has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Heartburn and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.